OpenAI, Anthropic and Nvidia spent record amounts for themselves on lobbying in the United States in July–September 2026. Nvidia allocated $2.2 million to this activity, Anthropic $2.1 million, and OpenAI $1.5 million. The combined spending of the three companies amounted to nearly $6 million, The Verge reports, citing federal filings.

Security and regulation issues

In its filing, Anthropic provided a list of bills, executive orders and other topics on which it contacted Congress and the White House. These included artificial intelligence provisions in the Kids Online Safety Act, export controls in the AI Overwatch Act, President Donald Trump’s executive order on renaming AI as “superintelligence,” and the Ratepayer Protection Act.

The latter document aims to place electricity costs for data centers on the developers of those data centers. OpenAI lobbied on copyright issues, cybersecurity assessments of frontier models, AI safety oversight mechanisms, and antitrust protection for information sharing. The company contacted Congress, the White House, the Small Business Administration, and the US Departments of Commerce and State.

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Record spending by technology companies

Nvidia discussed 6G networks, responsible AI design, competition policy, quantum computing and export controls with Congress, federal agencies and White House offices. For Nvidia, this was the first quarter in which its lobbying spending exceeded $2 million.

Apple also set a record in the reporting quarter, spending $3.1 million. The company lobbied on intellectual property, tariffs, children’s online safety, competition and semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. In particular, Apple worked on bills that would require app stores to verify users’ ages.

For comparison, Microsoft has spent at least $2 million on lobbying every quarter since 2021, while Google regularly allocates more than $3 million per quarter for this purpose. OpenAI spent more than $1 million in a quarter for the first time only this year, while Anthropic’s largest quarterly spending in 2025 was only slightly above $1 million.

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