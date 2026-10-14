OpenAI said that a former employee allegedly took more than 100 files related to the company’s product plans before moving to Apple. In a filing submitted on Wednesday as part of a trade secrets dispute, OpenAI claims that the unnamed employee sent these materials to a personal account and later presented them to Apple’s management.

What data may have reached Apple

As The Verge reports, OpenAI believes the files included images of at least one unreleased device, information about suppliers, engineering data, design files, cosmetic finish standards, and reports on coating and sealing of hardware components.

According to OpenAI, the materials were presented to Apple’s management, including the company’s vice president of operations in Asia. The company also links this presentation to the new Apple HomeView smart display and other devices that Apple unveiled this week.

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Mutual claims by the companies

OpenAI claims that the presentation took place several months ago and that Apple, having this information, stepped up its push for products supported by artificial intelligence. In the filing, OpenAI expressed concern that its confidential information and trade secrets could circulate within Apple, where engineers could use them while working on future products.

At the same time, Apple accuses OpenAI in this dispute of stealing confidential documents and monitoring hardware prototypes to create its own products. The Verge notes that Apple’s product development usually takes a long time, and rumors about its smart display had circulated for years.

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