OpenAI said that the number of queries in ChatGPT that trigger web search has reached 20% of Google’s search query volume. Adam Fry, head of consumer product at ChatGPT, said this during a press event, The Verge reports.

How OpenAI defines search

According to Fry, the company considers a case to be a search when a query entered by a user leads to a web search. This metric does not include, in particular, requests for a definition of a term or simple explanations of how to perform a certain action.

Fry did not specify where OpenAI obtained data on Google’s search query volume. Therefore, the stated ratio is the company’s claim rather than an independently verified comparison.

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Competition in the search market

According to The Verge, the figure of one-fifth of Google’s volume is still far from market leadership. For comparison, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the antitrust trial against Google in 2023 that Bing had about 3% of the search engine market after more than a decade of operation.

During that trial, Google called artificial intelligence a potential driver of change in the search market and pointed to the possibility of serious competition from ChatGPT. Google is also developing AI-based tools, including AI Overview, personalized results, visualizations, and charts. OpenAI calls its approach Intelligent UI — a visual and interactive interface within the chatbot’s response.

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