In the United States, First Lady Melania Trump announced the launch of the Presidential Super Intelligence Challenge, a competition for students in 2027 that was previously held under the name Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge. As The Hill reports, she announced the start of the second annual competition in a video address.

Projects for communities

Competition participants must prepare projects related to studying, developing, or using superintelligence methods or tools to solve problems in their communities. As part of the initiative, educators will focus on creative approaches to teaching or using superintelligence technologies in education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Melania Trump said the initiative is intended to give children the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to bring their ideas to life. According to her, more than 20,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade from across the country took part in the first competition last year.

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A new name for AI

The competition was renamed in line with the position of President Donald Trump, who proposed calling artificial intelligence superintelligence, or SI. In September, he said that the word “artificial” creates the impression of intelligence that is not real, and before signing an executive order, he said that the term SI would henceforth be used in all official U.S. documents.

Schools joining the competition will have the opportunity to receive the First Lady Seal of SI Readiness. According to the first lady’s office, it will recognize institutions that take meaningful steps to prepare students and educators to understand, use, and responsibly apply superintelligence.

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