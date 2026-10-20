Over the past year, Spotify has removed more than 50 million tracks from user recommendations that the company considers low-quality content created using artificial intelligence or spam. The Verge reports, citing a statement from the music service.

Changes to recommendations

The platform has also changed its music recommendation system to suggest tracks created by humans more often. Spotify said that the service's editors apply the same standards to such content and do not include tracks identified as low-quality or spam in playlists.

According to the company, after introducing the changes, it recorded a noticeable decline in listener complaints about such content appearing in recommendations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Label for AI personas

Spotify has not introduced mandatory labeling for all tracks created by AI. At the same time, the service launched an AI Persona label for artists who use an artificially created identity and do not represent a real person. The platform will also not recommend music by such AI personas to users.

To identify likely AI-generated low-quality content, Spotify uses listener interaction data and feedback, upload patterns, metadata, and third-party AI detection tools. Last year, the company said it had removed more than 75 million tracks identified as spam.

Spotify is also working with Universal Music Group and independent music publisher Believe on a tool for creating AI remixes.

Read us on