Spotify has launched technology.spotify.com, a new website through which the company will offer external clients technology solutions developed for its own needs. The platform brings together open-source products and paid services for development teams and enterprise users, TechCrunch reports.

Tools for developers

Spotify’s entry into this market did not begin with the new website. In 2020, the company open-sourced Backstage, a platform and framework for building customizable developer portals. Since 2023, Spotify has been selling Confidence, a platform for software experimentation, and since 2024, Portal, an enterprise development platform.

Earlier this year, the company also began selling Xirp, a tool for managing artificial intelligence agents that help write code. The new website is intended to bring together these solutions, which Spotify developed to operate its own service for an audience of 777 million monthly active users.

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Betting on the enterprise market

Spotify Senior Vice President of Technology and Platforms Tyson Singer noted that the company is often asked why a streaming service sells software. According to him, hundreds of cross-functional teams work behind Spotify’s consumer app, releasing products and code every day.

Spotify believes that the development of AI is accelerating software creation while also increasing its complexity, costs and operational burden. The company expects that development teams will continue to need foundational services, including solutions adapted to working with AI agents.

Prices are not listed on technology.spotify.com: potential clients are invited to contact the sales department and discuss their needs. Spotify does not disclose in its financial reporting what revenue it generates from selling enterprise software.

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