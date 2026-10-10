Startup TypeSafe AI, which developed the non-text artificial intelligence model Jev, has raised $870 million at a company valuation of $7.5 billion. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Sequoia and existing investor DCVC also participating, TechCrunch reports.

Rapid adoption of the model

Jev was unveiled on September 15, and the model quickly gained popularity. TypeSafe AI says that one-third of Fortune 500 companies already use it.

Jev is built on a transformer architecture but is not a large language model. It does not generate text; instead, it outputs probabilities that the company calls “calibrated decisions.”

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Focus on automation

TypeSafe AI says that Jev operates substantially faster than large language models and uses significantly fewer tokens. The company positions its approach as primarily suited to task automation rather than generating text or program code.

TypeSafe AI co-founder Diogo Almeida, who was previously an OpenAI researcher, told TechCrunch that language models are not particularly useful for automation because computers use a different language. The startup was founded in 2024 by Almeida, former Meta research engineer Sasha Sheng, and engineer and entrepreneur Eric Gafni.

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