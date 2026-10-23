Taiwan’s National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) and Adata Technology have unveiled in Taipei an jointly developed artificial intelligence robot for disinfecting medical facilities. The device is already being used to sterilize operating rooms and endoscopy rooms at the hospital, Taipei Times reports.

Navigation and equipment recognition

The robot consists of a mobile platform, an algorithmic visual recognition system and a robotic arm. According to NTUH head Yu Chung-jen, these components enable it to move through rooms filled with medical equipment, identify objects requiring sterilization and carry out cleaning procedures.

The AI system also records data on the object, location, time and result of each sterilization procedure so that they can be verified. Adata Technology provided the technology, while the hospital provided a testing site and feedback.

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The next generation of the system

The hospital said it recognized the need for an improved disinfection robot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when maintaining sterility required substantial time and personnel. Automation was also intended to reduce the risk of workers performing sanitation coming into contact with the virus.

NTUH uses a second-generation model which, according to hospital deputy head Tang Ching-ting, has reduced the need for four night-shift workers. The third-generation robot can be programmed for specified routes and sterilization tasks according to the workspace, including in wards, clinics and public areas.

Adata Executive Vice President Ivan Lin, who also heads Adata AI Technology, said the robot’s design emphasized adaptation to the environment and practical needs.

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