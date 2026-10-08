Uber and Chinese autonomous vehicle developer Pony.ai plan to launch a robotaxi service in London, United Kingdom. In the coming weeks, the companies will begin testing Pony.ai's Gen-7 robotaxis in the British capital, TechCrunch reports.

Expanding the partnership in Europe

Uber and Pony.ai began cooperating in May 2025, initially focusing on markets in the Middle East. The partners later expanded their agreement to Europe, where they plan to deploy 2,000 robotaxis. They are expected to begin implementing this plan in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

In August 2026, Uber and Pony.ai, together with startup Verne, launched an autonomous ride service in Zagreb. Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving system and the Arcfox Alpha T5 robotaxi, developed with Chinese automaker BAIC. Verne owns and operates the fleet, while Uber provides access to its ride-hailing network.

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The London model and other partners

The London service is expected to operate under a similar model, but the companies have not yet clarified who will own the fleet and be responsible for its operation.

Pony.ai will not be Uber's only robotaxi partner in London. Uber also cooperates with and has invested in British startup Wayve, which develops autonomous driving technologies. In February 2026, Wayve raised $1.2 billion in investment from Microsoft, Nvidia and Uber. The funding could increase to $1.5 billion thanks to an additional $300 million from Uber if robotaxis are deployed, starting with London.

Uber has entered into agreements with more than 30 companies in the autonomous transport sector. By the end of 2026, the company expects to offer driverless rides in up to 15 cities worldwide, split roughly evenly between the United States and other countries.

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