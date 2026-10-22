Uber gives ChatGPT Work to all 30,000 employees — TechCrunch

Uber has rolled out the corporate artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT Work to its entire global team of about 30,000 employees. TechCrunch reports on the expansion of the partnership between Uber and OpenAI.

From a pilot project to the entire company

Uber previously tested ChatGPT Work with 1,000 employees. Staff from the finance, operations, and product divisions took part in the pilot. According to Sumanth Sukumar, Uber’s vice president of engineering, about 80% of early users were not engineers.

During testing, the tool was used to analyze complex operational data, identify trends, and prepare recommendations. Employees also localized training materials for different markets and languages and created personalized interactive dashboards for daily work tasks.

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Teams will identify use cases themselves

Uber plans to track how employees use ChatGPT Work, what workflows they develop, and whether it helps them work more efficiently. The company did not disclose the cost of the large-scale rollout of the tool.

Sukumar said Uber wants to give teams room to experiment with AI. Previously, the company paired 30 artificial intelligence engineers with teams across different divisions and gave them two weeks to automate key parts of their work. According to Uber, OpenAI worked closely with the company on the integration of ChatGPT Work.

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