In the United States, Anthropic’s revenue in the third quarter increased by 45% compared with the previous quarter, to $16.8 billion. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing an investor who attended a meeting between the company’s management and potential investors in San Francisco.

Revenue dynamics

According to a meeting participant, Anthropic’s revenue amounted to $4.7 billion in the first quarter and $11.6 billion in the second. The investor event was held ahead of the company’s expected initial public offering.

Anthropic is expected to go public before its competitor OpenAI. Its public-market debut could be postponed until after the U.S. midterm elections in November, Channel NewsAsia reported.

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Infrastructure spending

The company seeks to convince investors that the pace of its revenue growth can outstrip the substantial costs of developing and operating artificial intelligence systems. Anthropic is targeting a valuation of more than $2 trillion and has already committed to future spending of hundreds of billions of dollars under long-term agreements for cloud services, computing capacity and infrastructure.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI executives. The company develops the Claude family of models, and its expansion is supported by Alphabet and Amazon — investors, providers of computing resources, distribution partners and at the same time competitors in artificial intelligence.

The company also emphasizes AI safety. Its research showed that artificial intelligence agents in a test environment could disclose sensitive information and sabotage code. At the same time, Anthropic said it had seen no signs of such behavior in real-world applications.

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