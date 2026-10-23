Startup Warhound announced it has raised $200 million in investment to develop genetically modified service dogs for the U.S. military, law enforcement agencies and emergency response services. The project idea was proposed by Ben Lamm of Colossal Biosciences and Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey. As TechCrunch reports, the round’s investors include In-Q-Tel, Sequoia and 8VC, and the company was valued at $1.2 billion.

Genetic modifications for service tasks

Warhound plans to create dogs for work that is dangerous for people or difficult for machines, including explosive detection, search operations and other specialized tasks. According to the company, more than 80% of service dogs used by the U.S. military come from Europe, and fewer than half of the animals are suitable for service.

The team analyzed Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, breeds described as among the most effective in service work. Their cell lines were placed in a biobank. The company plans to edit genes to obtain traits for complex missions and reduce the risks of problems linked to genetic predisposition, including poor eyesight, cancer, hip dysplasia and muscle atrophy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Equipment from Anduril

Anduril is to provide software and technical equipment, including protective vests and goggles that will help dogs and their handlers with coordination and situational assessment. The company is also considering protective vests with sensors that will transmit data on the situation to handlers during missions. According to Lamm, such solutions are intended to complement genetic modifications and improve the safety of dogs and their handlers.

Warhound plans to clone and incubate its first batch; the animals are expected to be born in early 2027. Viagen, another Colossal company, will be involved in cloning. Warhound expects the dogs to be able to begin service within the next two years. The company is also working under the guidance of the American Humane Society to certify its animal training program.

Read us on