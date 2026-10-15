Xbox unveils $50 Nano Controller — Engadget

Xbox has unveiled the Nano Controller, a compact wireless gamepad that the company calls the smallest in its lineup. The controller is just over five inches long and weighs 3.5 ounces, while retaining the standard Xbox control layout. As Engadget reports, the device costs $50.

Compact format and Bluetooth

The gamepad has a rechargeable battery. Xbox noted that the compact format may be convenient for younger players and other users with small hands.

The Nano Controller is equipped with a programmable action button. Through the Xbox Accessories app, it can be configured, among other things, to take screenshots or record gameplay video. Thanks to Bluetooth, the controller is compatible not only with Xbox consoles and PCs, but also with iOS and Android devices, as well as some smart TVs.

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Sales and Game Pass offers

Pre-orders for the Xbox Nano Controller are already open. Deliveries in the United States are expected to begin on November 4, and the device is planned to be released in another 35 countries next month. The controller is expected to appear in other markets later.

During the holiday season in the United States, Samsung will offer the Nano Controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate to new subscribers who purchase select TV models. A similar offer is also being prepared for Meta Quest headsets. At the same time, starting next month, Xbox is introducing a 15-hour cloud game streaming limit on TVs, Quest and other devices for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers unless they purchase additional time.

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