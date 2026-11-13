56-year-old Iryna Bilyk spoke about her new marriage

56-year-old Ukrainian singer Iryna Bilyk unexpectedly shared her thoughts on the possibility of remarrying. At the same time, she noted that she would be ready to take that step only after the war ends.

One of the People’s Artist’s most cherished wishes is to wear a white wedding veil again and host a special celebration in a peaceful Ukraine.

Iryna Bilyk spoke about her wedding

The star dreams of a large-scale open-air concert dedicated to the first day of peace in Ukraine.

“I still dream of getting married. I want a beautiful wedding once there is peace in Ukraine. I definitely want a big concert in the square. And people could simply celebrate our very first day of peace,” Bilyk admitted in a comment to Blik.ua.

However, the celebrity has not publicly revealed in recent years whether there is a special man in her life.

Iryna Bilyk’s Men

In the 2000s, the star had a high-profile romance with choreographer Dmytro Kolyadenko. After that, she began a relationship with choreographer Dmytro Dikusar, who is 15 years her junior.

In 2015, Iryna Bilyk married Aslan Akhmadov, a Russian photographer. In 2015, a surrogate mother gave birth to the couple’s son, Tabriz. In 2021, the couple divorced.

Currently, Bilyk is not officially in a relationship. She also has an older son, Gleb, from her relationship with model Andriy Overchuk.

Iryna Bilyk shared a photo of her younger son, whom she hadn’t shown in public for a long time.

As a reminder, Lesya Nikityuk shared details about her son’s first birthday.

Earlier, well-known Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared new family photos with her fans and showed how she spends time with her little son, Oscar.

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