On Friday, November 13, the Lviv Court of Appeals ordered the Frankivsk Court to open the case and hear, as required, the lawsuit filed by Kyiv-based attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk to protect his honor, dignity, and professional reputation. The defendant is the anti-corruption project “Our Money. Lviv.”

“Do you remember the incident where Lviv Judge Dzenzura—or Dzenzyura—under the influence of former High Council of Justice member Maselko, as far as I understand, or other factors, very quickly barred my representative from participating in a videoconference, even though this very court had already held a video conference from Kyiv and dismissed the case without consideration, claiming that the Frankivsk District Court in Lviv had no way to set up a video conference. This is a very ridiculous story, but “Our Money Lviv” rushed to post in all their public groups and their affiliated trash sites that Attorney Shevchuk’s lawsuit had been dismissed without a hearing. It’s obvious that this was a blatant, premeditated provocation, because “Our Money Lviv” is Sadovyi’s trash site. Make a note of this in your assessment right away—the outlet that wrote commissioned articles about me. And having burned their fingers yet again by failing to control the flood of verbal diarrhea, they received a lawsuit from me precisely for that,” the attorney stated on his Facebook page.

Shevchuk is ready to settle the matter out of court. To do so, the “Nashi Hroshi. Lviv” project must remove the information that served as the basis for the lawsuit.

“I’m always ready to shake someone’s hand if ‘Our Money’ is willing to remove information that doesn’t correspond to reality,” Shevchuk noted.

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