Anton Kovalsky commented on rumors about his appointment as prosecutor general

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that the possibility of his appointment to this position had not been discussed with him. According to him, he had not received any offers to head the Office of the Prosecutor General. The official also denied that he had occupied the Prosecutor General’s office.

“No one has spoken to me about any appointment to the position of Prosecutor General; there have been no such conversations, and there are none now,” Kovalsky noted.

Kovalsky emphasized that he is temporarily serving as acting Prosecutor General. According to him, he retains his position as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and he has not occupied the Prosecutor General’s office.

When asked if he would agree to head the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kovalsky replied that he would consider the matter if he received a formal offer.

This information came to light during a meeting between Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky and journalists.

As a reminder, the Office of the Prosecutor General has completed its investigation into the agency’s former head, Ruslan Kravchenko.



After leaving Ukraine, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the partial year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his resignation.

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