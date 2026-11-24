Ukrainian actress Antonina Khizhnyak, a native of the town of Ukrainka in the Kyiv region, expressed outrage at the conditions under which local residents are forced to live. According to her, the town has been without heat and hot water since February, and people’s homes are cold and moldy.

In particular, she reported that the heating problems have also affected the building where her grandmother lives. At the same time, according to the actress, local authorities have still not been able to find a solution.

“Since February, our city of Ukrainka has been without heating and hot water. And while the second issue can somehow be resolved with water heaters (which is what those who could afford it have done), the first threatens to ‘shut down’ the city: when the water is drained from the pipes, there will also be NO SEWER SYSTEM,” Antonina stated.

According to her, even without severe frosts, the temperature in homes is only 6–10 degrees. In addition, mold is appearing in apartments, and people are forced to constantly endure the cold.

“Even now, without severe frosts, it’s 6–10 degrees in the apartments—there’s mold and constant cold. And the mayor’s ‘response’ feels more like mockery. I don’t know how else to influence the situation; it seems like there have already been a few TV reports, but then it’s silence again,” the actress said indignantly.

The actress emphasized that due to the lack of heat and hot water, about 18,000 residents of Ukrainka are at risk. She identified pensioners and children as the most vulnerable groups.

According to Khizhnyak, the city’s kindergartens are closed, and schoolchildren are forced to attend classes on a rotating basis: one day at home, the next in a shelter.

“18,000 people are on the brink of a humanitarian disaster. The most vulnerable, of course, are currently pensioners and children. Daycare centers are closed, and children are studying in shifts—one day at home, the next in a shelter. I URGE THE CITY ADMINISTRATION TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION. Solutions could have been found as early as February,” Antonina Khizhnyak appealed to local authorities.

The star of the series “Catching Kaidash” shared details about the situation on her Instagram.

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