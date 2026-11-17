On November 17, the Supreme Court ruled to transfer the appeal filed by Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of linguist and civil society activist Iryna Farion, from the Lviv Court of Appeals to the Ternopil Court of Appeals.

This was reported by Zinchenko’s attorney, Diana Kara. According to her, the defense agrees with this decision.

“A hearing was held in the Supreme Court regarding the transfer of Vyacheslav Zinchenko’s case from the Lviv Court of Appeals to another court. The court issued a ruling transferring the hearing of this case from the Lviv Court of Appeals to the Ternopil Court of Appeals. The defense agrees with this decision,” Kara noted.

Source: Diana Kara, attorney for Vyacheslav Zinchenko.

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was found guilty on October 1 of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion and sentenced to life in prison, filed an appeal. It was received by the court on November 3.

Law enforcement authorities have not yet identified any possible masterminds behind the murder of linguist and civil society activist Iryna Farion. Nor has the investigation uncovered any individuals who may have collaborated with the convicted Vyacheslav Zinchenko or been his followers.

Sofia Osoba, the daughter of linguist Iryna Farion, called the verdict against Vyacheslav Zinchenko—who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her mother—historic. Sofia Osoba also explained how she plans to allocate the 5 million hryvnias that the convicted man is required to pay.

The defense team for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, is filing an appeal against the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. On October 1, attorney Tetyana Musykhina stated that the case had been completely fabricated and insists on her client’s innocence.

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