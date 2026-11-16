Police officers from the “White Angels” unit evacuated two families—comprising 12 people, including six children—as well as their pets from the frontline community of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

“A mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced, so we have to leave. The child doesn’t even go out to play on the street anymore—this isn’t what childhood should be like,” said the mother of one of the families, while law enforcement officers escorted another large family with five children out of the village of Sukhanivka on foot under armed guard due to the constant threat of attacks by Russian drones, shooting down an enemy “Molniya” drone along the way.

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Source: National Police of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk region, the zone of mandatory evacuation for children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded.

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 55,600 people, including more than 4,000 children, have left the Kramatorsk community in the Donetsk region. As of November 10, more than 20,000 civilians, including 334 children, remained in the community.

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