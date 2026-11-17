On Tuesday, November 17, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals will prevail across Ukraine. Following overnight precipitation on the Right Bank, rain is expected throughout the country during the day, and frost and gusty winds are possible in some regions.

The wind will be southeasterly, and in the western regions, it will be southwesterly. Wind speeds will range from 7 to 12 meters per second. In the Carpathians, gusts of 15 to 20 meters per second are expected in some areas.

Temperatures will range from 2 to 7° above zero. There was frost overnight in the west.

The warmest daytime temperatures will be in the southwest of the country and in Crimea—8–13° above zero.

In the Kyiv region and in the capital, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected. There will be rain.

The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures across the region will range from 2 to 7° above zero. In Kyiv, temperatures will range from 5 to 7° above zero.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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