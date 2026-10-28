A former member of the Volyn Regional Council was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

On October 28, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the sentence handed down to V. Koshelnyk, who was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison for promising, in exchange for money, to influence a decision regarding the allocation of a land plot.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the SAP, the former deputy promised, in exchange for monetary compensation, to assist a citizen in acquiring a plot of land within one of the communities in Volyn Oblast. The land was intended to be used for establishing a waste disposal facility.

The court found Koshelnyk guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing a decision made by a person authorized to perform local self-government functions. His actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition to imprisonment, the former deputy was barred from holding positions in state and local government bodies for three years.

The High Anti-Corruption Court handed down the verdict on May 14, 2026. The Appeals Chamber upheld the verdict, and the ruling took legal effect upon its announcement. However, it may be appealed directly to the Supreme Court within three months.

Source: SAP

Earlier, on September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

As a reminder, a judge from Zakarpattia who was convicted of bribery was released from prison early.

In Kharkiv, a former judge was sentenced for accepting a bribe of $4,000.

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