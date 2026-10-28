Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko claimed he was under surveillance in Austria: among those involved are officials from the NABU and the SAPO

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that as early as September, he had received information about plans to carry out unlawful acts of violence against him. According to him, senior officials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) may have been involved in organizing the group that was allegedly supposed to carry out these actions, and the orders came from the Office of the President.

Ruslan Kravchenko wrote about this on social media in response to numerous inquiries from journalists regarding the events that took place in Austria in October.

According to Kravchenko, two active-duty military personnel from the Main Intelligence Directorate, who belong to the “Artan” group, were detained in Austria. At the time of their detention, their commander, Viktor Torkotuk, was also in Austria. One of the detainees, according to the former prosecutor general, had previously worked at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in the external surveillance unit.

Kravchenko stated that in September, he was informed that a group of individuals had been dispatched to allegedly carry out unlawful acts of violence against him. According to him, he was told directly at the time that this had been requested by the leadership of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

“I am also aware that orders to this group came from the Office of the President,” Kravchenko wrote.

At the same time, he emphasized that he currently has no reliable information about who exactly might have issued the order in question. According to him, Viktor Torkotuk was allegedly promised a position in exchange for this.

The former Prosecutor General also drew parallels with an incident that occurred this summer in Monaco. According to him, prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, among others, are handling the related criminal proceedings, and he himself has information about the circumstances of those events.

Separately, Kravchenko noted that an investigation is ongoing in Austria involving four individuals, including two representatives of “Ukrainska Pravda.”

He also mentioned journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who, according to him, was in Monaco on the eve of the incident involving GUR officers, as well as in Vienna at the time of the detention of the intelligence service personnel.

Kravchenko emphasized that the legal assessment of these circumstances, possible links between the individuals involved, and the nature of their activities in both cases falls within the jurisdiction of European law enforcement agencies.

As a reminder, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the partial year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his dismissal.

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