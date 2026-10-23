Commander-in-Chief Drapatiy has made life difficult for corrupt officials in the military

Mykhailo Drapatiy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issued an order intended to make it more difficult for military personnel involved in corruption offenses to remain in non-combat positions.

The document is dated September 7, according to “Nashi Hroshi.”

According to the directive, military personnel accused of serious or particularly serious corruption offenses, whose cases are pending in court, are prohibited from being assigned to certain units. For those convicted of corruption, the issue of transferring them to positions without managerial or administrative responsibilities will be considered, and in certain cases, they may be dismissed from their posts.

Controls are also being tightened over appointments to the TCC and SP, the VLC, and procurement, legal, and anti-corruption units. Commanders have been required to ensure that their subordinates appear before investigators and in court and to monitor responses to corruption violations.

Source: “Nashi Hroshi.”

After being appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy overturned Oleksandr Syrskyi’s decision and transferred command of the 7th Airborne Corps from Volyn back to the front lines. In the summer, the corps was transferred from the Dobropil sector to northern Ukraine due to fears of a possible offensive from Belarus. It was subsequently sent to Zaporizhzhia to reinforce the “South” group amid increased Russian military activity near Huliaipole.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy initiated a personnel review of officers serving in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His team plans to focus on ensuring that positions within the General Staff are primarily filled by military personnel who have recent combat experience and are capable of effectively commanding troops.

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