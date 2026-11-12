Frontline community residents are being offered the option to count one year of service as two

Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv and chairman of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities (APMG), called for the introduction of additional social guarantees for professionals who ensure the functioning of frontline communities during the war.

During a meeting with social workers in Kharkiv, he announced that a corresponding bill, drafted in collaboration with members of parliament from the cross-factional group “Frontline Territories,” has already been registered with the Verkhovna Rada.

The initiative provides for one year of work in frontline territories to count as two years of insurance seniority for social workers, medical professionals, teachers, energy workers, and utility workers. This provision should apply to all professionals who have performed such work since the start of the full-scale invasion—including those who worked on temporary assignments or on a rotational basis—even if they subsequently left the region.

In addition, the APMG proposes raising national social standards: setting the minimum wage at at least 10,000 UAH, the minimum pension at 6,000 UAH, and the subsistence minimum at 7,600 UAH. The association is also proposing to reduce the VAT rate on basic foodstuffs and medicines to 5%, preserve the pharmacy network, and expand the “Affordable Medicines” program.

Source: draft law registered with the Verkhovna Rada.

Farmers in nine frontline regions will receive free grain storage silos.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate 789 million UAH from the state budget’s reserve fund to strengthen anti-drone protection along frontline roads that are of priority importance for defense and logistics.

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