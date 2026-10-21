Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat hasn't been turned on yet

Kharkiv is ready for the start of the heating season, but heat will not be supplied to homes until the weather meets the established standards. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, utility services have already prepared to turn on the heat, and hospitals and other social institutions are 100% ready to be connected. At the same time, relatively warm weather will persist in the region in the coming days, although nighttime temperatures will gradually drop.

Kharkiv is preparing for the new heating season. The city’s utility services are already ready to turn on the heat, but no specific date has yet been announced for when heating will begin. Everything will depend on the weather. During a conversation with journalists on October 21, Mayor Ihor Terekhov explained the conditions under which the city will begin the heating season.

According to him, the necessary work has already been completed, so the utility services are ready to supply heat. However, the actual start will not be based on a calendar but will depend on the air temperature. “We will begin the heating season when weather conditions meet regulatory requirements,” Terekhov noted. The mayor also emphasized that hospitals and other social service facilities are ready to be connected to the heating system. According to him, they are 100% ready. So for now, the city is waiting for the right weather conditions. Exactly when the radiators will start heating up in residential buildings will depend on future temperature changes.

What Will the Weather Be Like in Kharkiv in the Coming Days?

According to the forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center of the Kharkiv and Luhansk Regions, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in the region on October 22. Light rain may fall in some parts of the region, while no precipitation is forecast for Kharkiv itself. The wind will be from the east, with speeds of 7–12 meters per second. Air temperatures on October 22 will be:

at night — from +6 to +11 °C, in Kharkiv — from +7 to +9 °C;

during the day — from +13 to +18 °C, in Kharkiv — from +14 to +16 °C.

In the coming days, from October 23 to 26, forecasters do not expect significant precipitation. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the wind will shift to a southeasterly direction. No strong gusts are expected. The air temperature will gradually drop, especially at night. According to preliminary forecasts, it will be as follows:

October 23—at night from +6 to +11 °C, during the day from +14 to +19 °C;

October 24 — at night from +5 to +10 °C, during the day from +13 to +18 °C;

October 25 — at night from +4 to +9 °C, during the day from +13 to +18 °C;

October 26 — at night from +3 to +8 °C, during the day from +12 to +17 °C.

Thus, by the end of the week, nights will become cooler, but daytime temperatures will still remain relatively high for this time of fall. According to the forecast, no significant cold snap or night frosts are expected yet. That is why the upcoming start of the heating season in Kharkiv will depend on whether the weather meets the established requirements. At the same time, according to the mayor, city services are already ready to begin supplying heat as soon as the appropriate conditions arise. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv City Council.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

Russian troops launched a strike with a “Shahed”-type drone on a park near a café in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed in the attack, including two children.

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