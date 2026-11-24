The Verkhovna Rada approved, with 287 votes, the first reading of Bill No. 16220, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which amends the procedure for declaring assets and income by certain categories of military personnel during martial law.

The bill preserves the right to file declarations within 90 calendar days after the termination of martial law or discharge from service for members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Special Communications Service, the Presidential Guard Service, the State Special Transport Service, and special-purpose police officers involved in combat operations; for personnel of other state agencies on the front lines, the 90-day period will begin after the end of their direct participation in combat, with no possibility of extending the deadline in the event of subsequent deployment.

At the same time, general filing deadlines without extension are being introduced for military personnel who hold senior government and administrative positions, are members of the Military Medical Commission (VLK) and Local Medical Commission (LLK), serve in the Territorial Military Commissariat (TCC) (except for enlisted personnel in security units) or are involved in public and defense procurement and quality control of defense products—they will also be required to submit all declarations missed since 2021 within 90 days after the law takes effect. In addition, the bill removes restrictions on public access to the declarations of security force officials who are not participating in combat operations, as well as high-ranking officials, members of parliament, heads of military administrations, and the leadership of the Presidential Office, requiring agency heads to verify the grounds for withholding information by April 1 each year and the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) to publish relevant statistics by February 1.

Source: Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy approved the president’s corresponding bill. This was announced on November 24 by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

As a reminder, over a thousand declarations by SBU employees were removed from public access.

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