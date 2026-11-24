SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko once again explained his failure to appear at a meeting of the parliamentary TSC. At first, he cited an international meeting, and later claimed there was a conflict of interest involving the commission’s chair, Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to the MP, eight minutes before the November 23 hearing, Klymenko signed a six-page letter in which he cited a conflict of interest stemming from a case involving Goncharenko’s father related to the Odesa Airport.

Goncharenko emphasizes that the verdict in this case was handed down as early as June 12, 2025, and that Klymenko himself approved the plea agreement. Furthermore, on January 15, 2026, the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had already participated in a meeting of this Temporary Investigation Commission, where he answered a lawmaker’s questions without declaring a conflict of interest.

The MP believes that the new reason for his absence arose after Klymenko began to be asked uncomfortable questions regarding possible corruption abuses. He called on the head of the SAP to attend the TSC meeting on November 25 and provide an explanation.

Source: Oleksiy Goncharenko

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former SBU Chairman Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission. MP Oleksiy Goncharenko once again invited them to the meeting.

Earlier, Kryvonos had spoken out about a media attack on NABU and the SAP.

General Duka confirmed Kravchenko’s accusations against NABU Director Kryvonos.

SBU General Duka also suggested that the heads of NABU and the SAP undergo a polygraph test.

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