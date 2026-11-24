In an interview with Bloomberg on November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are still limitations in the operation of SpaceX’s Starshield satellite terminals for the Ukrainian military, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the head of state, this situation creates significant problems for Ukraine’s air defense operations.

Commenting on this issue, Zelenskyy emphasized that by maintaining these restrictions, the United States is putting itself in a “very awkward position.” He noted that, from a political standpoint, it appears as though Washington is following the same course as Vladimir Putin, who seeks to force Ukraine to capitulate.

Source: Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy given to Bloomberg.

On November 23, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the disruptions in the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine require a clear explanation.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers called on the Pentagon to guarantee Ukraine access to Starlink and Starshield.

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