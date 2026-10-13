Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, whom lawmakers summoned to the Verkhovna Rada on October 14, spoke out about pressure being exerted on the city government. According to him, media outlets linked to the central government are deliberately spreading baseless accusations regarding the alleged disruption of the heating season in Kyiv.

Klitschko also spoke of attempts to destroy local self-government in Ukraine.

According to the mayor of the capital, accusations against city authorities are being deliberately spread by media outlets linked to the central government.

“Baseless accusations are being made about an alleged disruption of the heating season, spread by media outlets linked to the central government. They are trying to destroy local self-government—and not only in Kyiv—by removing community leaders on trumped-up charges,” the mayor emphasized.

Klitschko also stressed that he continues to fulfill his duties.

“The people elected me, and I am working—doing everything possible under extremely difficult conditions to live up to the trust of Kyiv residents and to keep the city functioning amid constant devastating attacks by the enemy,” the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

This was reported with reference to a post by Vitali Klitschko.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko to report on the situation in Kyiv.

On her Telegram channel, Bezuhla clarified that Klitschko is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, October 14.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv’s wastewater system has a backup power supply.

Zelenskyy is also considering establishing a municipal military administration in Odesa.

As a reminder, Trukhanov denied possessing a Russian passport and stated that there are efforts to strip him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

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