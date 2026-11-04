Koretskyy explained when Ukraine hopes to receive a new assessment from the EU

The European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for opening all the clusters in the EU accession negotiations that had remained closed. The next goal is to receive an Interim Assessment of Compliance with Key Requirements (IBAR) in early 2027. Serhiy Koretskyi provided an update on the next steps and the findings of the European Commission’s annual report.

According to Koretsky, Ukraine received a positive assessment across a number of reform areas. The government now plans to take all of the European Commission’s recommendations into account and continue working to meet the conditions for accession to the European Union. “The European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for opening all remaining clusters. The next goal is to receive an Interim Benchmark Assessment (IBAR) in early 2027,” he noted in a Telegram post.

To prepare for this stage, Ukraine and the EU have established a joint working group. It was founded at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Koretsky emphasized that Ukraine has set ambitious but realistic goals for itself. The government will also review the recommendations provided by the European Commission in its annual report on Ukraine as part of the EU Enlargement Package.

In which areas has Ukraine made the most progress?

According to the European Commission’s assessment, Ukraine’s preparedness for accession improved in nine chapters of the negotiation process over the course of the year. This is more than double the number from the previous reporting period. At the same time, no deterioration or reversal of reforms was observed in any of the chapters. Good or very good progress was noted in ten areas. These include energy, digital development, financial services, taxation, education, science, agriculture, and customs policy.

Separately, Koretsky drew attention to the assessment of foreign policy, security, and defense. This area received the highest progress rating for the first time. According to him, this indicates that European partners see and recognize Ukraine’s contribution to common security. The European Commission also commended the work of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. The report gave a positive assessment of their independence and effectiveness.

Assessments in the areas of the judiciary and justice have also improved. These areas are of particular importance for accession negotiations, as progress in them determines whether the country can move on to the next stage.

What Is Needed for Further Progress Toward the EU

Koretsky emphasized that the results achieved were made possible by the joint efforts of state institutions. In particular, he highlighted the cooperation between the Verkhovna Rada and the government. “Once again, we have achieved this result together. Only through the joint efforts of the Verkhovna Rada and the government can we move toward the EU and attract financial assistance for Ukraine,” he noted.

The next important step for Ukraine will be to receive the IBAR interim assessment in early 2027. Until then, the government plans to work on the European Commission’s recommendations and fulfill the necessary conditions. This should help Ukraine make further progress in negotiations on membership in the European Union. The head of government emphasized this in a Telegram post.

The European Commission has published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it noted significant progress by Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania and provided them with roadmaps for further steps in 2027.

As a reminder, the European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, according to Politico Europe.

Ukraine aims to close seven chapters of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2027, according to Koretsky.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

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