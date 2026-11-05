He Covered Up Fraudulent Call Centers: High-Ranking National Police Official Tsenov Was Brought to Court

On November 5, Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was brought before a court. He is suspected of covering up fraudulent call centers.

The prosecutor’s office will request that the official be placed in pretrial detention, with the option of bail set at 20 million hryvnias.

Tsenov is also a suspect in a large-scale criminal investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) known as “Carthage.”

This was reported by a UA.News correspondent.

As a reminder, the first deputy head of the National Police’s Special Operations Department was detained in connection with the “Carthage” case.

Read us on