On Friday, October 23, banks are selling the dollar at a rate ranging from 45.30 to 45.50 UAH, and the euro at a rate ranging from 50.85 to 51.05 UAH. At currency exchange offices, the U.S. dollar can be purchased for 45.30 UAH, while the euro costs 51.10 UAH.

Exchange Rates at Currency Exchange Offices

According to the Ministry of Finance, on October 23, currency exchange offices are buying the dollar at an average rate of 45.15 UAH—5 kopecks more than on the previous business day. The selling rate for the U.S. dollar rose by 4 kopecks to 45.30 UAH.

Exchange offices are buying the euro at 50.85 UAH—2 kopecks cheaper than on October 22. Meanwhile, the selling rate for the euro remained unchanged at 51.10 UAH.

Exchange Rates at Banks

At PrivatBank, the dollar is being sold at branches for 45.35 UAH—10 kopecks more than on October 22. For cards, the selling rate rose by 21 kopecks to 45.45 UAH. The bank buys dollars from customers at branches for 44.75 UAH, and for cards—for 44.90 UAH. Both buying rates have increased by 10 kopecks.

The euro is sold at PrivatBank branches for 51.00 UAH—unchanged from the previous business day. The selling rate for cards also remained unchanged at 51.02 UAH. The bank buys euros at branches for 50.00 UAH, and for cards—for 50.33 UAH. The euro buying rate for cards decreased by 4 kopecks.

At Oschadbank, the dollar is selling for 45.30 UAH in “Mobile Oschad” – 10 kopecks more than the previous day. For cards, the selling rate rose by 5 kopecks to 45.45 UAH. The bank buys the dollar in the app at 45.00 UAH—5 kopecks more than on October 22. For cards, the buying rate rose by 5 kopecks to 44.90 UAH.

The euro is sold in “Mobile Oschad” at 50.85 UAH—5 kopecks cheaper than the previous business day. For cards, the selling rate remained at 51.05 UAH. The bank buys euros via the app at 50.30 UAH—5 kopecks cheaper than the day before. For cards, the buying rate fell by 5 kopecks to 50.15 UAH.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold in cash at 45.50 UAH—10 kopecks more than on October 22. The buying rate also rose by 10 kopecks to 44.90 UAH. At the commercial rate, the bank buys the dollar at 45.00 UAH—10 kopecks more than the previous day—and sells it at 45.40 UAH—unchanged.

At PUMB’s cash exchange, the euro is sold at 51.00 UAH and bought at 50.30 UAH. Both rates remained at the previous business day’s levels.

At Monobank, the dollar is selling for 45.40 UAH—17 kopecks more than on October 22. The buying rate for the U.S. currency rose by 12 kopecks to 44.95 UAH.

At Monobank, the euro is being bought at 50.34 UAH—4 kopecks more than the day before. The selling rate has not changed and stands at 51.01 UAH.

Where to Get the Best Deal on Foreign Currency

Among the banks listed, Oschadbank offers the lowest selling rate for the dollar through “Mobile Oschad”—45.30 UAH. At PrivatBank branches, the U.S. dollar costs 45.35 UAH. At Monobank and PUMB, the dollar is sold at 45.40 UAH at the commercial rate. For PrivatBank and Oschadbank cards, the rate is 45.45 UAH, and at PUMB for cash exchanges, it is 45.50 UAH.

The euro is cheapest at “Mobile Oschadbank”—at 50.85 UAH. At PrivatBank branches and at PUMB, the euro is sold for 51.00 UAH for cash exchanges. At Monobank, the exchange rate is 51.01 UAH; for PrivatBank cards, it is 51.02 UAH; and for Oschadbank cards, it is 51.05 UAH.

Where is it most profitable to sell currency?

Among the banks listed, Oschadbank offers the highest buying rate for the dollar through “Mobile Oschad” and PUMB at the commercial rate—45.00 UAH. At Monobank, the dollar is bought at 44.95 UAH. At PrivatBank for cards, Oschadbank for cards, and PUMB for cash exchanges, the rate is 44.90 UAH. At PrivatBank branches, the dollar is bought at 44.75 UAH.

The best rate for selling euros is at Monobank—50.34 UAH. At PrivatBank, the buying rate for cards is 50.33 UAH. At Oschadbank via “Mobile Oschad” and at PUMB for cash exchanges, the euro is bought at 50.30 UAH. For Oschadbank cards, the rate is 50.15 UAH, and at PrivatBank branches, it is 50.00 UAH.

How much is $1,000 worth at banks?

Oschadbank (“Mobile Oschad”) – 45,300 UAH.

PrivatBank (at branches) – 45,350 UAH.

Monobank – 45,400 UAH.

FUIB (commercial exchange rate) – 45,400 UAH.

PrivatBank (for cards) – 45,450 UAH.

Oschadbank (for cards) – 45,450 UAH.

FUIB (cash exchange) – 45,500 UAH.

This was reported by the NBU.

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