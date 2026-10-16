Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for elections to be held in Ukraine.

He stated that the decision on who will lead the country should be made by the Ukrainian people.

Lukashenko noted that Trump should not dictate the terms of the elections to Ukraine.

At the same time, he agreed with the U.S. president on the need for elections, recalling Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s earlier promise to serve only one term.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding the diesel engine.

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