In Kyiv, potential violations were uncovered during the renovation of the facade and roof of the academic building at the Bogomolets National Medical University. According to the investigation, the total amount of losses amounts to nearly 16 million hryvnias.

More than 13.7 million hryvnias were allegedly embezzled during the facade renovation in 2020. According to investigators, one of the university’s executives organized the inclusion of inflated volumes and costs of work in the documents and ensured their approval and payment. The funds received by the contractor were transferred to accounts controlled by sole proprietors for subsequent conversion into cash.

An additional 2.2 million hryvnias in losses were recorded during roof repairs in 2021. The contract was signed for 10.9 million hryvnias, even though the roof had already been completely replaced in 2014–2015. According to the investigation, there was no proper technical supervision, and the cost of the work was inflated.

Two university officials were notified of the charges against them: one is accused of organizing the embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale, and the other of official negligence.

Prosecutors are asking the court to set bail for the first official in the amount of the damages caused and to place the second under 24-hour house arrest.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office (Facebook)

On October 7, the State Bureau of Investigations launched a special operation called “Green Shield” in the forestry sector. Law enforcement officials will expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption schemes.

The SBI will report on the results of the “Green Shield” operation after completing the initial investigative actions.

Previously, the SBI exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

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