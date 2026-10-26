The Ministry of Energy reported new power outages in six regions

Russian troops continue to launch attacks on Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in regions near the front lines and along the border. New power outages have been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

“Energy workers are ready to restore power and will begin work as soon as security conditions allow,” said First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov.

According to him, over the past week, Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 126 times, and a total of 235 incidents involving damage to infrastructure were recorded during this period. Grid restrictions remain in place in most regions, leading to hourly power outages for residential customers and power consumption limits for industry and businesses.

Source: Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been introduced by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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