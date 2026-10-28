There were 300,000 books at the KSD publishing house warehouse that was attacked by Russia

As a result of the Russian attack on October 27, the warehouse of the “Family Leisure Club” (KSD) publishing house, where approximately 300,000 books were stored, sustained damage. KSD announced this on October 28.

A fire broke out at the facility, which was extinguished by State Emergency Service (SES) firefighters. In addition to direct damage from fire and water used during firefighting, there is a risk of damage to the books due to heavy smoke. Currently, the publishing house’s employees are continuing to work to salvage the surviving copies, but the exact number of books that have been saved has not yet been determined. Due to the incident, KSD is adjusting its logistics: new releases scheduled for November 5 will be delivered to brick-and-mortar bookstores in limited quantities, and part of the assortment will be available only for online orders.

Source: KSD.

On October 27, Russian occupiers struck the warehouse of the “Family Leisure Club” (KSD) publishing house. The shelling of the area where the facility is located caused damage, but none of the company’s employees were injured. As a result of the enemy attack, the publishing house has been forced to postpone the launch of new book releases, originally scheduled for November 5, in order to assess the damage and adjust future plans.

Russian shelling of Kyiv on September 23 damaged the telecommunications networks of the “Knyharnya Ye” online bookstore. As a result, some of the company’s services are temporarily unavailable.

Ukrainian schools have already received 88% of the 9th-grade textbooks, despite the destruction of part of the print run due to Russian missile strikes on printing facilities. The Education Committee reported that they plan to complete the delivery of all lost books by October 5.

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