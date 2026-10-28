Lubinec criticized the Red Cross for not putting enough pressure on Russia to grant access to prisoners of war

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, criticized the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for denying access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held by Russia.

The Ombudsman noted that he had repeatedly proposed specific measures to ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric to remedy the situation, but the organization has not shown sufficient persistence.

As an example of the effectiveness of high-pressure tactics, he cited the visits by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, whom the Russian side allowed to meet with the detained Ukrainians. To overcome these obstacles, Ukraine is negotiating the creation of a new international monitoring group involving representatives from third countries, whose lists have already been submitted to Russia. Lubinec also noted that developments surrounding the humanitarian mission in occupied Oleshky could open up additional opportunities for international monitoring of the detention sites where civilian hostages and journalists are being held.

Source: “Espreso.”

A humanitarian mission to assist civilians is underway in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. A ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas since October 27, which, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the parties are observing. Routes are currently being cleared of mines to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and to help civilians leave the city.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

In the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was introduced on October 27.

Read us on