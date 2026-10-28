Fatal Traffic Accident in Fastiv: Two People Killed; Children Among the Injured

A fatal traffic accident involving a passenger car and a motorcycle occurred in Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the collision, and three others were injured, including two children.

At the scene of the accident, rescue workers recovered the bodies of the two victims.

A report of the accident on Fastivetska Street was received by the Emergency Services on October 28 at 3:48 p.m.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle literally flew into the passenger compartment of the car. At the scene, rescue workers used special tools to extricate the bodies of the two victims.

Three injured people, including two children, were urgently transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers were working at the scene to determine all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

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