In the Cherkasy region, a member of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

Investigators established that in September 2026, an acquaintance of the suspect—a servicemember who had deserted his unit—approached him. He sought advice on the legal procedure for returning to duty.

The servicemember was notified of the charges against him under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of an official authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted with the participation of the Cherkasy Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region and the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv. Operational support was provided by the Security Service of Ukraine’s Directorate for Combating Corruption, with the assistance of the Cherkasy Regional Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

In turn, the suspect stated that he had connections among military officials and, for a fee, could influence their decisions to avoid holding the servicemember accountable and to reinstate him to military service in a rear unit in the Cherkasy region.