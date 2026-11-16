Two dealers were arrested in the Kharkiv region for selling 25 humanitarian aid vehicles

Law enforcement officers detained two residents of the Kharkiv region who organized an illegal scheme to import used cars from Lithuania into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, they have been notified of their status as suspects in the smuggling of excise goods on a large scale (Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Pre-trial detention has been ordered for the suspects,” the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported, noting that the suspects provided false information in their declarations regarding the charitable purpose of the vehicles for a specific nonprofit organization, after which they sold them online.

In total, the criminal scheme allowed for the import and sale of 25 vehicles with a total value of over 9.1 million hryvnias, and during searches, law enforcement officers seized and placed 19 vehicles under arrest.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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