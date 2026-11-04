In the Khmelnytskyi region, a 45-year-old man is suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl

According to police, the man was friends with the girl’s stepfather and knew she was a minor.

He invited her to his home in one of the villages in the Khmelnytskyi district, where, according to investigators, he committed the crime.

The girl told her mother about the incident, and her mother contacted law enforcement. The suspect was detained and informed of the charges against him.

The court remanded the man in custody without the possibility of bail. Under the charged offense, he faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old daughter. He was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The public prosecution in the case was supported by juvenile prosecutors from the Kyiv City and Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Offices.

In the Kirovohrad region, a 52-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl. After the crime, the child became pregnant and gave birth in August 2025. The court also ordered the defendant to pay the victim 300,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress.

Prosecutors filed an indictment with the court against a 21-year-old resident of the Lviv region, who is accused of raping a minor. According to the investigation, the man took advantage of the 17-year-old girl’s helpless state.

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