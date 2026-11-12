The Kyiv Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in the village of Mala Vilshanka in the Bila Tserkva District, where a 31-year-old driver, who was heavily intoxicated, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

“As a result of the accident, a 63-year-old female pedestrian died at the scene,” the police press office reported. Law enforcement officers quickly located the damaged vehicle in a private yard, and a test using a Drager device showed the driver’s blood alcohol content at 2.28 per mille, which is 11 times the legal limit and corresponds to approximately 0.5 liters of vodka consumed.

The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility, and investigators have opened a case under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv Regional Police.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was notified of charges after he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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