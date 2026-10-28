A driver attempting to smuggle clothing worth more than ₴270,000 was caught at the border with Romania

At the “Porubne” border crossing on the border with Romania, border guards caught a Ukrainian driver attempting to illegally import clothing by hiding it in various parts of a minibus. In total, they discovered and seized 160 items of merchandise worth over 270,000 hryvnias.

The incident occurred at night when a Ukrainian citizen born in 1991, who was driving a minibus, was returning to Ukraine through the “Porubne” border crossing.

Operatives from the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment received information about the possible illegal transport of goods in the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle was directed for a thorough inspection.

During the inspection, border guards, together with customs officers, discovered clothing in the vehicle’s trunk, passenger compartment, and engine compartment. The goods had been concealed from border and customs control.

In total, law enforcement officers discovered 160 items of clothing worth over 270,000 hryvnias.

Customs officials drew up a report regarding the violation. The authorized agencies will determine the further details of the case.

This was reported by the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment.

Earlier, at the “Shehyni” border crossing, border guards from the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, together with customs officials, prevented an attempt to import expensive equipment without proper declaration and payment of taxes.

Detectives from the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered the illegal import of 117 metric tons of ethyl alcohol and methanol into Ukraine. The total value of the contraband exceeds 97 million hryvnias, and it was being transported under the guise of automotive chemicals.

On August 30, Latvian border guards detected a drone in the Augšdaugava region which, according to LSM English, was being used to smuggle cigarettes across the border.

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