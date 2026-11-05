Four attempts to illegally import iPhones were foiled at checkpoints in the Lviv region

In the Lviv region, border guards and customs officials uncovered four attempts to illegally transport electronic devices across the state border. The incidents were recorded at the “Mostyska” and “Shehyni” border crossing points.

Officers from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, working together with customs officials, seized a total of 16 new Apple smartphones. The estimated value of the devices is 1.6 million hryvnias.

The devices were being smuggled across the border in suitcases.

One of the incidents was documented at the “Mostyska” railway checkpoint. During an inspection of passengers on the “Przemyśl–Kyiv” train, which was heading to Ukraine, 12 new Apple smartphones of various models were found in the suitcase of a 29-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region.

Three more cases were recorded at the “Shehyni” border crossing. While traveling into Ukraine, the carry-on luggage of three citizens—two 20-year-old residents of the Lviv region and an 18-year-old resident of the Zakarpattia region—was inspected, where inspectors discovered four more new Apple devices.

Customs officials drew up the appropriate reports regarding these violations of customs regulations. The seized devices were confiscated and transferred to the customs warehouse.

This was reported with reference to the State Border Guard Service’s press office.

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