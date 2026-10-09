In Rivne Oblast, a 14-year-old girl will stand trial for the murder of a soldier at the behest of the Russian Federation

In the Rivne region, a pretrial investigation has been completed into the case of a 14-year-old girl accused of murdering a 27-year-old Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier. According to the investigation, the minor acted on the instructions of a Russian handler, for whom she had romantic feelings. He promised to help her travel to the occupied territory after she completed the task.

According to law enforcement officials, the girl met a Russian citizen on Telegram who was acting on instructions from an FSB officer. During their conversations, the minor fell in love with the Russian man and agreed to carry out his orders.

One of the tasks was to kill a 27-year-old Ukrainian soldier whom the girl had met via the messaging app about ten days before the crime.

According to the investigation, on January 30, the girl went to a rented apartment and laced the alcohol the soldier was drinking with methadone. She had received the drug in advance from her Russian handlers via a delivery service.

After drinking the alcohol, the man lost consciousness. The minor then established a video call with a Russian handler and, following his instructions, strangled the soldier.

The cause of the man’s death was mechanical asphyxiation.

The investigation established that prior to the murder, the minor had already carried out another task for the Russian special services.

On November 11, she set fire to an Opel Campo military vehicle in Rivne. For this, her Russian handlers promised her $1,000, but she never received the promised money.

The girl was detained and is currently in custody. Investigators have completed the pretrial investigation and submitted the indictment to the court.

She is charged with premeditated murder committed on commission and by prior conspiracy with a group of individuals. Given the defendant’s age, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Separately, the Security Service of Ukraine submitted to the court evidence regarding treason, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the arson of a military vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have also identified the Russian supervisor and organizer of the crime.

The final decision in the case is to be made by the court.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police.

In addition, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thwarted a new attempt by the FSB to infiltrate an agent into the Defense Forces. In the Kharkiv region, a former lawyer was detained who, on the orders of a Russian intelligence service, had enlisted in one of the elite brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops to spy on Ukrainian military personnel from within.

Earlier, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a soldier suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to help coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

Earlier, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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