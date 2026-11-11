In Kostopol, a 63-year-old man struck his 40-year-old son approximately five times on the head and torso with a wooden rolling pin during a altercation.

The victim was hospitalized with skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury, and a concussion.

The father was notified that he is suspected of intentionally causing serious bodily injury. The court ordered him to be placed under house arrest as a preventive measure.

The indictment has already been submitted to the court. The man faces 5 to 8 years in prison.

Source: Rivne Regional Police

Earlier, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved in court the guilt of a 61-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for the systematic rape of his partner’s minor great-granddaughter and the distribution of child pornography.

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officers exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create illegal materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.