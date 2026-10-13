An 8-year-old cyclist died in the Rivne region after being struck by a car

An 8-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries in a traffic accident in the Rivne district died at the hospital.

The accident occurred on October 6 at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the village of Bronniki. According to the investigation, a 70-year-old local resident driving an Opel struck an 8-year-old fellow villager who was riding a bicycle toward the car.

As a result of the accident, the victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was hospitalized. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the boy died six days later from his injuries.

The investigator reclassified the criminal case from Part 1 to Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of the victim).

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Under the provisions of the article, the driver faces a sentence of 3 to 8 years in prison. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police. In the Carpathian region, a bus driver was detained for fatally striking a 4-year-old child. In the Prykarpattia region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of her infant. In the Carpathian region, a drunk female driver caused a fatal traffic accident. As a reminder, the police have warned Ukrainians about fake fines for traffic violations. Fines for speeding will be sharply increased in Ukraine.

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