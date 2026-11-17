In Lutsk, the head of a municipal enterprise under the Volyn Regional Council, according to the SBU, demanded that employees return a portion of their accrued bonuses. Law enforcement officials documented that he had received 250,000 UAH, and during searches, they seized more than 22 million UAH in hryvnia.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the director of one of the Volyn Regional Council’s municipal enterprises forced his subordinates to give him a portion of their bonus payments for August and September 2026. If they refused, he threatened to deprive them of future bonuses.

Between August and October, law enforcement officials documented instances in which the official received 250,000 hryvnias in illicit benefits.

During authorized searches of the individuals involved in the case, cash totaling more than 22 million hryvnias was seized. At the request of investigators, the court placed a freeze on these funds.

The official was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official, combined with extortion.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officials are identifying all individuals involved and the circumstances of the offense.

The operation was conducted by SBU officers in the Volyn region in cooperation with the regional department of the National Police and the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Service, under the procedural supervision of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast

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