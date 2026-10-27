At the “Yagodin” customs post, Volyn customs officials discovered nearly 14,000 items of new clothing weighing a total of over 5 metric tons, which were being attempted to be imported into Ukraine under the guise of used goods.

A Kyiv-based company declared the shipment as secondhand goods in poor condition. However, images from the scanning system raised suspicions among customs officials, prompting them to conduct a full inspection.

As a result, they discovered 5,129 kg of clothing showing no signs of use. The goods were temporarily seized and transferred to a customs warehouse. Their value will be determined based on the results of a commodity appraisal.

A report on the violation of customs regulations was filed against the company. Depending on the court’s decision, the company may face a fine ranging from 50% to 100% of the goods’ value, as well as possible confiscation.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine

On Saturday, October 24, at the “Krakivets” border crossing, Lviv customs officers, together with servicemen from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, discovered undeclared Apple devices with a total value of 1.4 million hryvnias.

Kyiv customs officials prevented the export of 19th-century cultural artifacts from Ukraine. Among the seized items were Hanukkah dreidels, an Old Believer icon, and an altar cross.

Kyiv customs officials seized 17th-century Cossack rings and a “SP-1” portable gramophone from international mail shipments. The items were being illegally shipped abroad—to Poland and Israel.

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