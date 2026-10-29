In Volyn, a company that manufactures asphalt concrete products reimbursed the budget more than 10.4 million UAH in unpaid taxes. The violations were uncovered by detectives from the Territorial Office of the Economic Security Bureau in Volyn Oblast.

According to the investigation, between 2022 and 2023, the company’s director unjustifiably recorded transactions for the purchase of goods as business expenses. This allowed the company to artificially inflate its expenses and reduce the amount of income tax it was required to pay to the budget.

The company has now repaid the full amount of unpaid taxes—over 10.4 million hryvnias.

During the pretrial investigation, the director admitted his guilt and fully compensated the state for the losses incurred. He was notified of his status as a suspect in a case of intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale.

The criminal case has been referred to court with a motion to exempt him from criminal liability due to full reimbursement of the losses.

The Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations in Volyn Oblast. Since the beginning of 2026, 1.6 billion hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the state. Over 27 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the budget. National Guard officials were caught embezzling over 150 million hryvnias. Law enforcement officials filed an indictment with the court against the director of a company—a member of the Bohodukhiv City Council—who embezzled equipment for wastewater treatment facilities worth over 14.79 million hryvnias. A scheme to embezzle nearly 3 million hryvnias during the renovation of four parks was uncovered in Kyiv

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